Israel's active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,425, highest since May 1

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose to 1,425, the highest since May 1, said the ministry of health on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It reported 296 new coronavirus cases, raising the total infections in the country to 841,184. The death toll from the virus increased to 6,430 with one new fatality, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 23 to 21.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 833,329 after 56 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.56 million, or 59.6 percent of its total population.