Israel reports 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, 857,977 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 1,150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally in the country to 857,977, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose to 10,166, the highest since March 27, the ministry said.

The death toll from the virus in Israel remained unchanged at 6,457. The total recoveries from the disease climbed to 841,354 after 726 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel stands at nearly 5.76 million, or 61.8 percent of its total population.