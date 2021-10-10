Israel's active COVID-19 cases below 30,000

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel decreased by 2,713 to 29,155, the state's Ministry of Health said On Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is the first time since Aug. 6 that the number of active cases in Israel has fallen below 30,000.

This marked a sharp drop of 68.1 percent since Sept. 5, when a record of 91,346 active cases was reported in the country.

The ministry also reported 1,990 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 1,304,249.

The death toll from the virus rose by nine to 7,894. The total recoveries rose to 1,267,200 after 4,870 newly recovered cases were added.