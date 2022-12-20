Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Israel discovers 2,000-year-old oil lamp

Israel Materials 20 December 2022 01:29 (UTC +04:00)
A piece of oil lamp pottery dating back 2,000 years was found in northern Israel, the state's Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The lamp, made of clay, was discovered intact by schoolchildren near an excavation of an ancient Jewish village in Upper Galilee, a historical region, which is near today's Farod village in northern Israel.

It is a lamp typical of the Jewish community in the early Roman Empire, the IAA said.

Researchers named such clay lamps "scrubbed candles" or "Herodian candles", which were made on a potter's wheel and were not decorated at all, in contrast to the richly decorated Roman candles.

Clay lamps mostly found in Jewish sites and graves had religious and economic functions, the IAA explained.

