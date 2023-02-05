Israel’s Prime Minister to consider arms supplies to Kiev subject to country’s interests

Israel will consider the possibility of supplying arms to Ukraine with consideration of the national interests, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with the France’s LCI TV Channel during his visit to France, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I will study this matter and respond in this regard in the most appropriate manner," the Prime Minister said. "We are considering this issue in accordance with our national interests," Netanyahu said.

"Israel is currently providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine," the Prime Minister noted. The country received many Ukrainian refugees, he added.