Israel claims repelling bulk of Iran's attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Israel has successfully repelled the bulk of the Iranian attack, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said following an operational meeting with the military leadership, Trend reports.

He stressed that the campaign is not yet over and urged Israelis to remain vigilant.

"Through joint efforts with the US and other allies, we have been able to defend Israeli territory. Despite the minor damage that was caused, this is the result of the impressive actions of the Israel Defense Forces. However, the campaign is not over yet and we must remain vigilant, strictly following the Israel Defense Forces' instructions. We must be prepared for all possible scenarios. Nevertheless, we prevented the most significant wave of attack and did so successfully," the minister said.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

