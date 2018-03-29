Gunmen attack central Mali hotel, one dead

29 March 2018 03:32 (UTC+04:00)

Unidentified gunmen killed one person and wounded at least two others late on Wednesday in an attack on a hotel in the central Mali town of Bandiagara regularly frequented by United Nations staff and humanitarian workers, two witnesses said, Reuters reported.

Five men approached the entrance to the Hotel la Falaise on foot at around 9.30 p.m. (2130 GMT) and opened fire. At least three people - a soldier guarding the entrance and two hotel workers - were struck by bullets. The soldier later died, the witnesses said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Canada to send peacekeepers to Mali
Other News 26 March 06:20
Prosecutor says one person arrested after southern France attack
Europe 23 March 23:45
Four people seriously hurt in knife attacks in Vienna
Other News 8 March 08:15
Mine blast kills 2 French troopers in Mali
Other News 21 February 23:37
Tehran bus-ramming attack: three police die amid violent protest
Politics 19 February 23:58
Fresh attack kills 4 soldiers in Mali’s troubled north
Other News 28 January 22:18
Head of the British Army: Russia could open hostilities 'sooner than we expect'
Europe 22 January 23:53
Gunmen attack Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel: hostages rescued (UPDATED)
World 21 January 08:25
Gunman kills 21 in attack on Nigeria church
Other News 2 January 05:52
Two brothers killed in armed attack on liquor store in Egypt
Arab World 2 January 00:53
Attack on Turkish military unit: 3 wounded
Turkey 28 December 2017 15:47
Egypt condemns deadly church attack in Pakistan
Arab World 17 December 2017 21:43
Suicide bomber kills at least 13 in police academy attack in Somali capital (UPDATE)
World 14 December 2017 11:25
Bosnian suspected of plotting Christmas market attack in Austria's Graz
World 7 December 2017 17:37
Gunmen attack Agriculture University hostel in Peshawar
World 1 December 2017 09:50
Turkmen Assembly chairwoman receives Malian envoy
Turkmenistan 15 November 2017 12:48
Mali appoints new ambassador to Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13 November 2017 23:49
Eight Afghan Police Killed In Suspected Taliban Attack
World 13 November 2017 15:22