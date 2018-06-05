Madagascar president nominates Ntsay as new PM

5 June 2018 02:55 (UTC+04:00)

Madagascar's president Hery Rajaonarimampianina on Monday named Christian Ntsay as the country's new prime minister, Xinhua reported.

Former Prime Minister Olivier Mahafaly Solonandrasana announced his resignation Monday following a decision by the High Constitutional Court last week asking him to resign in seven days.

Ntsay was the fourth prime minister nominated by Rajaonarimampianina after he became the Malagasy president in 2014.

The nomination was declared by Rajaonarimampianina in a presidential statement to the nation. "This result of the nomination is an achievement of the political consensus with the opposition," he said.

Rajaonarimampianina also said the outgoing government will take charge of the day-to-day business until a new government is in place.

Ntsay was the former director of the International Labor Organization for Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles.

