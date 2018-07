Pakistan has been hit by violence on the day of its general elections - with at least 31 dead in the worst attack.

A man blew himself up outside a polling station in Quetta, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group, BBC reported.

Preliminary, unofficial results suggest ex-cricket star Imran Khan's PTI party is in the lead as votes are counted.

However, the rival party of former PM Nawaz Sharif, PML-N, has rejected the results amid allegations of vote rigging.