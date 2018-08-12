Nobel literature prize winner V.S. Naipaul dies at age of 85

Sir V.S. Naipaul, the Trinidad-born UK author and Nobel laureate, died in his London home on Saturday at the age of 85, Sputnik reported citing Sky News.

"He was a giant in all that he achieved and he died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour," the statement read, quoted by the broadcaster.

Naipaul achieved worldwide recognition after his book "A House For Mr. Biswas" was published in 1961. The author of many other fiction and non-fiction books, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2011.

Other awards include the 1971 Booker Prize for his novel "In a Free State" and the 1993 David Cohen Prize for Literature.

Naipaul received knighthood from the UK's Queen Elizabeth II in 1990.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news