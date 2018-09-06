Toyota says in talks with Geely on cooperation in hybrid vehicle tech

6 September 2018 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it is in talks with Chinese automaker Geely about cooperation in gasoline-electric hybrid vehicle technology, but nothing has been decided on the matter, Reuters reports.

The move comes as Japan’s biggest automaker has been increasingly embracing new automotive technologies for future growth, and has also embarked on a strategy to ramp up sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market.

Toyota said in a statement to Reuters that it and Geely are currently “communicating with each other” about gasoline-electric hybrid technology.

It was not immediately clear in what aspects of the hybrid technology Geely and Toyota are discussing cooperating.

A person familiar with the matter, however, said that the talks apparently involve a Chinese supplier of electric battery technology both companies have already been associated with but separately. Toyota declined to comment on the specifics of the cooperation.

“Toyota has been conducting the business with the open policy which also applies to the area of electrification technologies. The relationship with Geely (Toyota is exploring) is also based on this open policy,” the statement said.

Toyota’s response comes after a Chinese media report said Geely was working with Toyota on the conventional hybrid technology. The report said details on the joint effort would be announced soon.

A Geely spokesman declined to comment.

Toyota, which bet big on gasoline-electric hybrid technology in the late 1990s when it began selling the Prius hybrid, has since localized production of conventional hybrid cars in China and has been selling them here since 2015 under the Corolla and Levin names.

The company has said it plans to sell plug-in hybrid versions of the Corolla and the Levin next year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan to be represented by single stand at int'l exhibitions by end of year
Economy news 12:45
Oil dips on emerging market turbulence, but looming Iran sanctions support
Oil&Gas 12:27
China says has to retaliate if U.S. implements new tariffs
China 12:22
Azerbaijan aims at increasing trade ties with China
Economy news 12:16
Tajikistan, China discuss security on Afghanistan border
Tajikistan 11:43
Turkey names place for construction of country's 3rd nuclear power plant
Oil&Gas 10:32
Latest
Kyrgyz, Azerbaijani accounts chambers to expand co-op (PHOTO)
Economy news 16:23
Tashkent plans to implement 47 investment projects
Economy news 16:16
Overhaul of bridge completed ahead of schedule in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 16:09
Trump thanks North Korea's Kim, says 'we will get it done together'
US 15:56
Iran to build crystal melamine petrochemical park
Business 15:49
Azerbaijani president visits “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb (PHOTO)
Politics 15:45
What benefits can Lapis Lazuli project bring to Azerbaijan?
Economy news 15:44
Israel's population exceeds 8.9m
Israel 15:23
Khamenei: Iran facing all-inclusive economic war
Politics 14:56