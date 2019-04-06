Tripoli forces retake former international airport

Forces loyal to Tripoli government have recaptured the former Libyan international airport in the south of the city, Fathi Ali Bashagha told the Tripoli-based interior minister Libya al-Ahrar TV, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

Earlier on Friday, forces supporting the Government of National Accord (GNA) announced that they were able to stop the offensive of the Libyan National Army led by Haftar on Tripoli.

Previously, the GNA declared a general military alert after Haftar-led eastern forces announced they were moving to western parts of the country. In the meantime, according to Sputnik source, Sarraj, remains in Tripoli despite the LNA offensive.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news