Kenya spends 18.8 mln USD to ease biting drought

10 April 2019 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

Kenya said on Wednesday it has spent 1.88 billion shillings (18.8 million U.S. dollars) to ease effects of biting drought that is affecting at least 1.1 million citizens, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Eugene Wamalwa, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Devolution and ASALs, said though the country was headed for a worse situation as per the experts' prediction over delayed rains, the government has provided the funds towards various drought mitigation interventions.

"The government has released 6 million dollars to purchase 26,200 bags of maize, 17,060 bags of beans and 15,420 bags of rice which had already been given out as relief," Wamalwa told journalists in Nairobi.

He said that another 6 million dollars had been channeled to the ministry of agriculture towards putting up water pans for household for water storage, as well as some 6.8 million dollars had been released to the water ministry towards water trucking, and rehabilitation of damaged boreholes.

This came after the World Bank said the country's economic growth is expected to marginally ease in 2019 owing largely to jitters in agricultural productivity from the delayed onset of long-rains.

Wamalwa, however, dispelled fears that drought will result in the reduction in economic growth, saying the drought situation was worse in 2016 and 2017.

"The situation is not as worse than it was in 2017 when over 3.5 million Kenyans were badly affected compared to 1.1 million this year," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ethiopian Airlines black boxes show similarities to Lion Air crash: ministry
Other News 18 March 01:25
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Ethiopian and Kenyan counterparts
Politics 11 March 20:51
Nine killed in road accident in northwest Kenya
Other News 16 February 01:58
Five killed in plane crash in Kenya
Other News 14 February 02:55
Blast near cinema in downtown Nairobi injures one
Other News 26 January 22:05
Nineteen people still missing after deadly militant attack in Kenya: Red Cross
Other News 17 January 15:08
Latest
Moscow, Baghdad agree to continue fight against Daesh
Russia 23:53
Haftar's army downs military aircraft en route from Misrata, Libya
Other News 23:26
U.S. airstrike kills one terrorist in southern Somalia
US 22:24
Co-op beyond Caspian states is necessary to neutralize external threats in Caspian
Politics 21:49
Exports through Iran's Bushehr province almost reach 30 million tons
Economy 21:49
Exports through Iran's Kurdistan province up by 85%
Economy 21:49
Azerbaijan is oasis of stability in South Caucasus
Politics 21:49
Istanbul - matter of honor or to succeed until 2023
Commentary 21:46
Political analyst: Future of South Caucasus depends on resolution of Karabakh conflict
Politics 21:44