WHO says over 120 killed in Libya since escalation of violence near Tripoli

14 April 2019 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 121 people have been killed in Libya in less than two weeks since the renewal of clashes between the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) near the country's capital Tripoli, the World Health Organisation said, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

Just three days ago, the death toll stood at 58 people, including six civilians, and another 275 wounded, according to the WHO.

"#LibyaCrisis casualties are 682: 121 dead and 561 wounded. WHO sending medical supplies, health staff support for first- and second-line responders", the WHO in Libya tweeted late on Saturday.

The health organisation also condemned the attacks on health care workers, noting that a total of eight ambulances had come under fire since the beginning of the Tripoli offensive.

"Two more ambulances were struck in #Libya Saturday during the #Tripoli fighting, bringing the total number to 8 since the violence began. WHO strongly condemns repeated attacks on health care workers, vehicles", the WHO added.

