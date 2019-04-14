Blast in East Afghanistan kills 7 children

At least seven children died in a blast in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province on Sunday, the regional governor’s spokesman said, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The children were playing near the village of Basram when unexploded ordnance went off, Assadullah Dawlatzai was cited as saying by TOLO News.

Around 120 civilians are hurt or killed every month in ordnance explosions. Work continues to remove landmines and other remnants of war across the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news