Japan PM Abe says determined to show world strong alliance with U.S.

27 May 2019 07:47 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss North Korea, U.S.-Japan economic issues and next month’s Group of 20 summit, the Japanese premier said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking ahead of the talks, Abe added that he was determined to showcase the strength of the two nations’ alliance.

Earlier, Trump met new Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in the ceremonial highlight of a state visit overshadowed by trade tensions between the allies.

Trump has threatened to target Japanese automakers with high tariffs as part of an effort to reduce trade surpluses with other countries that he sees as a sign that the United States has been mistreated.

