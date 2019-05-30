Lebanon, Bulgaria vow to increase trade ties

30 May 2019 21:57 (UTC+04:00)

Lebanese Economic Minister Mansour Bteish and Bulgarian Ambassador to Lebanon Boyan Nedyalkov Belev agreed Thursday to increase trade ties between the two countries, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Discussions came a few days after the Lebanese government imposed a flat tax of two percent on Lebanon's imports to protect local industry.

The trade volume between the two countries stands at just 175 million U.S. dollars.

Earlier this year, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev visited Lebanon and assured that Lebanon is Bulgaria's gate to the Middle East and his country is keen on increasing cooperation with Lebanon on all levels.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Construction of IGB to start both in Bulgaria and Greece simultaneously (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10:42
IGB can hold additional market test for assessing demand for expansion (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10:07
New tender coming for Interconnector Greece-Bulgarian in June: executive director (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10:00
Executive director: IGB to require over 11,000 pipes (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 29 May 15:56
IGB to ink two contracts in mid-June
Oil&Gas 29 May 14:50
When to expect effective start of IGB construction activities?
Oil&Gas 29 May 14:10
Latest
Bank of Canada sees rising business investment, frets over U.S.-EU trade tensions
Other News 22:59
OSCE MG co-chairs provide proposals for concrete next steps in settlement process of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22:15
Turkmenistan taking measures to prevent possible fires
Central Asia 21:04
MFA: Murder of Azerbaijani soldier during visit by OSCE MG - provocation
Politics 21:00
Iran seeks to renovate docks at Petrochemical Special Economic Zone
Business 20:53
MP: Azerbaijan setting example of holding int’l events at highest level (VIDEO)
Politics 20:43
Working group on preparation of 2018 EIT report holds first meeting in Azerbaijan
Business 20:12
Russia’s Gazprombank considering new projects in Azerbaijan, not only in energy sector
Economy 19:19
Greenhouse vegetable producer to increase tomato production in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:35