125 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast

6 June 2019 03:27 (UTC+04:00)

Libyan navy spokesman announced on Wednesday rescuing 125 immigrants in two separate operations off the country's western coast, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The first operation took place 64 miles (103 km) off the coast of the city of Zawyia, some 45 km west of the capital Tripoli, rescuing 80 immigrants, spokesman Ayob Qassem said in a statement.

The second operation took place north of Bouri offshore oil field, some 65 km northwest Tripoli, rescuing 45 immigrants on a broken rubber boat, the statement added.

More than 500 immigrants were rescued by the Libyan navy during the past week.

Since early April, the east-based army has been leading a military campaign to take over Tripoli from the UN-backed government.

According to the World Health Organization, the fighting killed 607 people and injured 3,261 others so far.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) recently said that migrants rescued off the Libyan coast "should not be returned to detention" due to security conditions.

"IOM reiterates that there are no safe ports in Libya and migrants should not be returned to detention," IOM said.

Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe, due to the state of insecurity and chaos in the country.

Improved weather conditions have increased the flows toward Europe.

