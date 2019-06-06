Mexican president hopes for deal with U.S. on migration on Thursday

6 June 2019 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he hoped a deal could be struck with the United States on Thursday to resolve a migration dispute and avoid the Trump administration imposing trade tariffs on Mexico next week, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking at his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said he was confident the two sides would reach a deal, and repeated that Mexico would act prudently in talks with senior officials from the U.S. government.

“The U.S. authorities have behaved very well, President Trump, because they haven’t closed themselves off to dialogue and we hope that a deal is reached today,” he said.

Trump last week said he would apply escalating tariffs of 5% on all Mexican exports to the United States if Mexico did not contain a surge in migration, mostly from Central America, that has sparked a jump in apprehensions on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The tariffs would begin on June 10 and would gradually rise to 25% by October if there was no deal, Trump said.

A Mexican delegation led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is in Washington seeking to broker a deal with the U.S. government, and high level meetings continue on Thursday.

When asked whether Mexico would strike back in the event of U.S. tariffs, Lopez Obrador said “all options” were being considered by his government but he did not want talk about possible retaliation for the time being.

He was insistent that Mexico needed to apply its laws to stem illegal immigration, while reiterating that the problem needed to be addressed at the point of origin.

Most of the migrants caught trying to enter the United States illegally are from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Lopez Obrador expressed particular concern about Honduras when talking about the circumstances that were leading to increased migration.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump to decide on $300 billion China tariffs after G20 meeting
US 21:17
U.S., Mexico to resume talks over tariffs, border as Trump seeks more progress
US 18:39
Congressman: Azerbaijan key global security partner for US
Politics 12:45
US apprehended 130,000 migrants at southwest border with Mexico in May
US 08:24
US, Mexico trade officials fail to strike deal on tariffs, immigration
US 04:11
Mexico hopes to prevent Trump-proposed tariffs in eleventh-hour talks
Other News 5 June 18:26
Latest
African bloc suspends Sudan demanding end to military rule
Other News 23:08
Trump to decide on $300 billion China tariffs after G20 meeting
US 21:17
Winners of Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling announced
Society 20:40
Two Canadian aid workers kidnapped at Ghana golf club
World 20:34
Joint charity project of Azercell and Xəzər TV
Business 19:52
61 killed in security incidents in Sudan: official
Other News 19:25
U.S., Mexico to resume talks over tariffs, border as Trump seeks more progress
US 18:39
Winners of Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling revealed
Society 17:42
Turkmenistan introduces region's investment opportunities to EU
Economy 16:55