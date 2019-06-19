15 injured after quake strikes off NE Japan

19 June 2019 06:08 (UTC+04:00)

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake striking Japan's northeastern region late Tuesday left at least 15 people injured with thousands forced to take shelter at evacuation centers, officials said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, of those injured, nine were in the hardest-hit region of Yamagata, four were in Niigata, one in Miyagi and another in Ishikawa prefecture.

The quake struck at 10:22 p.m. local time at a depth of 14 km.

Its epicenter was located off Yamagata and the quake caused a tsunami warning to be issued which was lifted hours later, the Japan Meteorological Agency said (JMA).

The temblor registered upper 6 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 in Murakami in Niigata.

Thousands of people in the city and surrounding regions had to take shelter at temporary evacuation centers, local officials said.

Railway operators said that Shinkansen bullet train operations were delayed Tuesday as a result of the quake, and around 10,000 passengers were delayed, but train schedules returned to normal as of Wednesday.

Airline companies said that flights to and from the regions hit by the quake would not affect flight scheduling.

The weather agency said the quake might cause landslides and warned that houses could possibly collapse.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for purchase of spare parts
Tenders 18 June 15:33
Death toll rises to 11 in SW China earthquake
China 18 June 05:13
6.0-magnitude quake hits Sichuan: CENC
China 17 June 21:53
Japan arrests man for stabbing police officer, taking gun
Other News 17 June 10:49
5.2-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
Other News 17 June 08:08
6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off New Zealand coast
Other News 16 June 13:55
Latest
Xi says China backs North Korean efforts to solve Korea Peninsula issue
China 05:17
Oil extends gains amid Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade deal hopes
Oil&Gas 04:53
Air strike hits warehouse co-owned by Italy's ENI in Libya
Arab World 03:38
Erdogan Says Turkey Will Receive Russian S-400 Defence System 'Very Soon'
Turkey 02:46
U.S. Embassy sponsors American Sports Envoys visit to Azerbaijan
Society 01:34
Pentagon to give Ukraine 250 mln USD in security assistance
US 01:05
60 Armenian-Church students attempted lynching of 2 Jews on eve of Shavuot
Israel 00:16
Shanahan pulls out of Pentagon job
US 18 June 23:33
The number of Azercell 4G users increased three-fold
Business 18 June 23:15