2nd European Games Minsk 2019 declared open

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has declared the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019 open, Trend reported citing BelTA.

The head of state wished successful performance to all the athletes, self-restraint and patience to the coaches, and bright impressions to the fans.

“May fire like the national Belarusian symbol – fern flower – warm our hearts with the light of goodness! May it inspire us to commit good deeds in the name of peace on Earth,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

