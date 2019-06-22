2nd European Games Minsk 2019 declared open

22 June 2019 02:05 (UTC+04:00)

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has declared the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019 open, Trend reported citing BelTA.

The head of state wished successful performance to all the athletes, self-restraint and patience to the coaches, and bright impressions to the fans.

“May fire like the national Belarusian symbol – fern flower – warm our hearts with the light of goodness! May it inspire us to commit good deeds in the name of peace on Earth,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
2nd European Games flame lit in Dinamo Stadium in Minsk
Other News 02:29
Parade of athletes of 2nd European Games in Dinamo Stadium in Minsk (PHOTO)
Other News 01:37
2nd European Games opening ceremony begins in Dinamo Stadium in Minsk (PHOTO)
Other News 01:02
Day of Azerbaijan held in Minsk within 2nd European Games (PHOTO)
Society 21 June 14:33
Georgian president cancels visit to Belarus, returning to Tbilisi
Georgia 21 June 10:59
Turkenistan, Belarus discuss consular issues
Economy 19 June 16:34
Latest
U.S. forces prepare evacuation plan for contractors from Iraqi base
US 03:05
2nd European Games flame lit in Dinamo Stadium in Minsk
Other News 02:29
Parade of athletes of 2nd European Games in Dinamo Stadium in Minsk (PHOTO)
Other News 01:37
2nd European Games opening ceremony begins in Dinamo Stadium in Minsk (PHOTO)
Other News 01:02
Belgian police detain suspect after explosives found in Brussels amid EU summit
Europe 00:49
U.S. imposes sanctions on four high-ranking Nicaraguan officials
US 00:07
Russia temporarily suspends passenger air service with Georgia
Russia 21 June 23:29
Ukrainian economy grows 2.5 pct in first quarter of 2019
Other News 21 June 22:42
Georgian police detain man making Molotov cocktails for Tbilisi protests
Georgia 21 June 22:15