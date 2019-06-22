Exxon Mobil says may sell all stakes in offshore Norwegian fields

22 June 2019 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Exxon Mobil is considering selling all of the stakes it holds in oil and gas fields off the Norwegian coast, a company spokesman told business daily Dagens Naeringsliv, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Two years ago the U.S. major - the world’s largest oil company - sold its operated assets in the area. But it has retained stakes in more than 20 other fields, including Equinor-operated Snorre and Shell-operated Ormen Lange.

The Norwegian paper quoted an unnamed industry expert as saying the assets could be worth $3-4 billion.

In 2017, Exxon Mobil’s net production from fields off Norway was around 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Exxon Mobil’s spokesman in Norway was not immediately available for comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil and gas industry gearing up for robotics adoption
Oil&Gas 19 June 17:40
Kazakhstan eyes to extract over 12M tons of oil from Kashagan field
Oil&Gas 29 May 16:16
Saipem awarded new contracts worth over $100M
Oil&Gas 20 May 13:21
Exxon Mobil evacuates foreign staff from Iraqi oilfield
World 18 May 14:40
President Aliyev congratulates King of Norway Harald V
Politics 16 May 19:40
With energy high on agenda, China's no.3 leader visits Norway
World 15 May 14:03
Latest
Cut-glass producing plant to be built in Iran’s Ardabil province
Business 13:38
Uzbekistan Airways opens tender for purchase of tanks
Tenders 13:31
Georgia launches new project
Economy 13:29
Iran discloses number of projects to implement in Bushehr province
Business 13:16
Uzbek Neftegazinvest extends tender for purchase of gas filling station
Tenders 13:13
Turkish company to grow vegetables in Kazakhstan
Economy 13:05
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to build high-speed railway
Economy 13:00
Bachelor and master diplomas of leading universities in France are at UNEC
Society 12:57
End of Pashinyan era?
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:57