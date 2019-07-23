Warren Buffett's charity lunch with cryptocurrency entrepreneur postponed

23 July 2019 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun has postponed his $4.57 million charity lunch with Warren Buffett due to ill health, according to a tweet from Sun’s TRON Foundation, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Buffett, the billionaire chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) who once called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared”, was due to have lunch with Sun on Wednesday, after Sun won a charity auction with a record $4.57 million bid.

Sun had said that he hoped the lunch would “bridge the gap between institutional and traditional investors and the realm of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.”

“TRON Foundation announces postponement of Warren Buffett lunch, press conferences after founder Justin Sun falls ill with kidney stones,” said a tweet from the foundation on Monday evening in the United States.

The parties agreed to reschedule at a later date, the tweet added.

Tronix, the foundation’s token, dropped 12.3 percent following the news, price data from Coinbase showed.

Buffett is highly skeptical of cryptocurrencies. At Berkshire’s annual meeting last month, he likened wagering on bitcoin to betting on zero or double-zero on a Las Vegas roulette wheel.

TRON says its goal is to establish a decentralized internet. It launched its TRX token in 2017, raising about $70 million in an initial coin offering, and acquired San Francisco-based BitTorrent for $120 million in cash last year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran observes all U.S. ships in Gulf region: Iran navy chief
Iran 11:04
U.S. sanctions Chinese oil buyer over alleged Iran violations
Iran 10:09
Iran's AEOI: Arak Heavy Water Reactor can produce 1 kg of plutonium
Nuclear Program 22 July 18:30
Pompeo dismisses Iran's announcement that it captured U.S. spies
Other News 22 July 17:54
Democratic candidate Warren sees U.S. economic downturn; urges quick steps
US 22 July 17:07
USA to expand cooperation with major city of Kazakhstan
Economy 22 July 16:47
Latest
Volume of problem loans of Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku decreases
Economy 11:58
Turkmenistan carries out measures to prevent infectious diseases
Turkmenistan 11:55
Jizzakh cement may be used for construction of NPP in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:50
Iran-Iraq trade turnover can reach $20B
Finance 11:44
International Bank of Azerbaijan to buy equipment for ATM security systems via tender
Tenders 11:43
International Bank of Azerbaijan to buy banking equipment via tender
Tenders 11:39
South Korea fires hundreds of warning shots at Russian military plane
Other News 11:31
First cargo to be delivered from Turkey to Georgia on new railway on July 23
Economy 11:30
Turkey, Jordan to mull regional issues
Turkey 11:20