Boris Johnson to appoint his Brexit team

24 July 2019 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Boris Johnson will take office on Wednesday as British prime minister and will unveil the names of the team he has tasked with delivering Brexit by the end of October, with or without a deal, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Johnson enters Downing Street at one of the most perilous junctures in post-World War British history - the United Kingdom is divided over Brexit and weakened by a three-year political crisis since the Brexit referendum.

His pledge to energise the country and deliver Brexit - do or die - on Oct. 31, sets the United Kingdom up for a showdown with the EU and thrusts it towards a potential constitutional crisis, or election, at home.

“Like some slumbering giant we are going to rise and ping off the guy-ropes of self-doubt and negativity,” Johnson, 55, said on Tuesday after he was elected by Conservative Party members.

“We are going to energise the country. We are going to get Brexit done on Oct. 31 and we are going to take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring in a new spirit of can do.”

Wednesday will combine arcane British political choreography with the realpolitik of appointing a new government.

Prime Minister Theresa May will leave Downing Street after a three-year premiership that was mired by crises over Brexit. She will travel to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to Queen Elizabeth.

Johnson will then have an audience with the queen who will request he form an administration. His formal title will be “Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury”.

He will enter Downing Street in the afternoon and is expected to give a speech before appointing key members of the government - names that could give a hint of how he will handle Brexit, Britain’s most significant decision in decades.

“Boris will build a cabinet showcasing all the talents within the party that truly reflect modern Britain,” a source close to Johnson said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
French minister tells Boris Johnson: don't ban our fishermen from your waters
Other News 12:02
Oil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now
Other News 23 July 17:48
Iran’s Zarif congratulates Boris Johnson in unorthodox way
Iran 23 July 17:25
Irish foreign minister promises to work constructively with PM Johnson
Other News 23 July 17:12
Coca-Cola raises 2019 forecast on coffee, zero sugar soda boost
Other News 23 July 15:59
Boris Johnson is expected to be named Britain's next PM
Other News 23 July 13:54
Latest
Number of Russian companies in Turkey decreases
Economy 12:17
Iranian province experiences drop in value of exports
Economy 12:15
Tension around Strait of Hormuz may hit hard oil, gas, maritime trade
Oil&Gas 12:10
French minister tells Boris Johnson: don't ban our fishermen from your waters
Other News 12:02
On National Press Day Nar gathers media reps together at intellectual competition (PHOTO)
Society 12:00
Turkmenistan interested in agro-partnership with Argentina
Economy 11:51
First cargo delivered via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway from Turkey to Georgia
Finance 11:48
Iran stationery market faces high prices
Economy 11:37
SOCAR’s Integrated Drilling Trust completes drilling at 27 wells
Oil&Gas 11:37