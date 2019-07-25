Tesla set to lose over $5 billion in value after pushing profit timeline

25 July 2019 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Shares of Tesla Inc fell 11 percent on Thursday and were set to knock off more than $5 billion in the electric carmaker’s market value, a day after it disappointed Wall Street by pushing its profit timeline once again, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Analysts also focused on the impact of shrinking margins, a key challenge for the company in delivering a profit consistently.

“For Tesla to be more than niche, one of the core challenges will be for Tesla to improve its gross margin profile,” a Credit Suisse analyst wrote in a research note.

Wedbush Securities cut its price target on the stock from $230 to $220, citing the softer margin profile.

The stock was down 11.34% at $234.84 before the opening bell, still 3% above the median price target of $227.5.

The delayed timeline on profitability also weighed on its $1.8 billion junk bond US166858275=, which debuted just shy of two years ago. In European trading, the bond dropped more than 2 full points in price, and its yield, which moves in the opposite direction, surged back above 8% for the first time since July 1.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Nissan to cut 12,500 jobs as first quarter profit nearly wiped out
Other News 11:54
Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
Other News 11:25
Revenues of Agency of Protected Areas of Georgia increases by 57%
Economy 23 July 12:51
Hyundai Motor second-quarter net profit rises 31.2%, new models boost domestic sales
Other News 22 July 09:32
Tesla drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
Other News 16 July 14:07
Delta Air quarterly profit surges 39% on higher fares
Other News 11 July 15:25
Latest
EU asks court to force Spain, Bulgaria to tackle air pollution
Other News 17:33
Azerbaijani company talks on expected rice production volumes
Economy 17:33
Alternative energy source to be constructed in energy-deficient region of Kazakhstan
Economy 17:30
Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting dedicated to aircraft crash
Politics 17:24
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 17:13
Production of cars in Azerbaijan increases
Business 17:09
Uzbekistan boosts co-op with Israel in agrarian sector
Economy 17:07
INNOLAND, AzerGold to attract startups to improve gold mining in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 17:07
Finalists of 4th day of EYOF Baku 2019 track and field athletics competitions named
Society 17:03