Guatemalan conservative Giammattei leads presidency race: early results

Guatemalan conservative Alejandro Giammattei took an early lead in Sunday’s presidential election against his center-left opponent Sandra Torres, preliminary results showed, Trend reports citing Reuters.

According to the electoral tribunal’s website, the former surgeon, who is running for president for the fourth time, had secured over 58% of the vote with returns counted from over 42% of polling stations. Torres had just under 42%.

