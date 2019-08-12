Guatemalan conservative Giammattei leads presidency race: early results

12 August 2019 05:46 (UTC+04:00)

Guatemalan conservative Alejandro Giammattei took an early lead in Sunday’s presidential election against his center-left opponent Sandra Torres, preliminary results showed, Trend reports citing Reuters.

According to the electoral tribunal’s website, the former surgeon, who is running for president for the fourth time, had secured over 58% of the vote with returns counted from over 42% of polling stations. Torres had just under 42%.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
After Guatemala, U.S. seeks migration deals with Honduras, El Salvador
US 2 August 01:05
Trump: U.S., Guatemala close to a safe third country deal on migrants
US 27 June 03:41
Algerian council scraps July 4 presidential election
Other News 2 June 21:29
Lithuania's Nauseda wins presidential election
World 26 May 23:52
Lithuanians started voting in a presidential election
World 12 May 10:26
Three killed, 10 injured in shooting at Guatemala prison
Other News 7 May 21:33
Latest
Airstrikes kill 4 militants in eastern Afghan province
Other News 06:35
Turkey says ready for closer ties with Iran in all areas
Turkey 05:01
UK PM Johnson orders sentencing review for dangerous offenders
Europe 04:20
Fire at U.S. day care center kills five children
US 03:28
Militants attacks left 23 Syrian servicemen killed from August 10-11
Arab World 02:49
Tanzanian PM forms team to probe fuel tanker explosion as death toll rises to 69
Other News 02:05
WHO says no new Ebola cases in Goma, vaccinates over 1,300
Other News 01:26
Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 32 as storm moves north
China 00:45
Azerbaijan celebrating Eid al-Adha
Society 00:01