Over 400,000 advised to evacuate as storm bears down on Japan

15 August 2019 07:15 (UTC+04:00)

Heavy rains lashed parts of western Japan on Thursday as tropical storm Krosa bore down on the country, forcing the cancellations of hundreds of flights and trains as authorities advised more than 400,000 people to evacuate, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Krosa, a Khmer word for crane, was heading northeast towards the smallest Japanese main island of Shikoku with sustained winds of 108 km per hour (67 mph) and gusts up to 162 km per hour (100 mph), with landfall likely in early afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Authorities warned that the total rainfall in some areas could surpass 1,000 mm (39 inches) over 24 hours to Friday morning and advised some 446,000 people to evacuate, but as of Thursday morning there were no reports of major flooding and only a handful of minor injuries.

“Given the predictions of record rains and high winds, we’d like to ask people in the affected areas to avoid going outside if they can, and to make early preparations to evacuate if needed according to directions of the local authorities,” Yoshihide Suga, chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference.

Eighteen people, including a baby, became trapped on Wednesday when a river rose suddenly as they were having an barbeque. None were injured and preparations for their rescue were being made on Thursday morning.

The Shinkansen bullet train service was halted in one part of western Japan, as were all local train lines, and several highways were closed. A total of 679 flights were canceled, NHK national television said, snarling travel plans for thousands at the end of Japan’s main summer holiday period.

“My flight got canceled today, and without any trains running, there isn’t anything I can do,” one man told NHK.

More than 200 people died in torrential rains and flooding in parts of western Japan in 2018, areas that could also be hit by severe rains from Krosa.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japanese researchers build robotic tail to keep elderly upright
Other News 14 August 16:05
U.S. President Trump asked Japan PM to buy farm products
Other News 13 August 15:26
Japan says South Korea failed to justify trade restriction
Other News 13 August 10:38
Japan intends to expand investment co-op with Uzbekistan
Economy 10 August 13:08
Japan's Empress Emeritus Michiko diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer
Other News 9 August 16:03
U.S. defense secretary visits South Korea as region faces myriad challenges
US 9 August 09:42
Latest
Gibraltar to release Iranian oil tanker on Thursday
Europe 08:19
Azerbaijani ministry to provide regions with high-speed internet (Exclusive)
ICT 08:00
Mozambique receives 118 mln USD for post-cyclones reconstruction
Other News 06:27
At least 6 police officers shot in U.S. city of Philadelphia
US 05:43
Microsoft's latest privacy policy says vendors listen to voice data
Other News 05:01
Norway's first electric plane crash-lands on lake
Europe 04:14
Death toll from Tanzania's fuel tanker explosion rises to 82
Other News 03:28
Liverpool beats Chelsea to win UEFA Super Cup for the fourth time
Other News 02:50
China requests closed UNSC meeting on Kashmir
China 02:11