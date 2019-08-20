37 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast

20 August 2019 06:01 (UTC+04:00)

Libyan navy said Monday that 37 illegal immigrants have been rescued off the country's western coast, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"A search and rescue coast guards patrol received a distress call and rescued 37 illegal immigrants on a rubber boat," said Ayob Qassem, the navy's spokesman.

The illegal immigrants were rescued some 53 miles off the coast of Khoms city, some 120 km east of the capital Tripoli, he added.

They are of African and Arab nationalities, the spokesman said, adding that humanitarian and medical assistance has been provided for them.

So far this month, the Libyan navy has announced rescuing more than 800 illegal immigrants in different operations off the country's western coast.

On Sunday, the United Nations Higher Commission of Refugees said that Libya "is not a safe port of disembarkation," calling for an end to detention of illegal immigrants.

Because of the insecurity and chaos, Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants wanting to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe, many of whom drown on the way.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
57 migrants rescued off western Libyan coast
World 19 August 08:50
Eastern Libyan forces damaged civilian airport in western Libya: U.N.
Other News 18 August 04:26
278 migrants rescued off coast of Libya's capital
Other News 17 August 21:17
Libya reopens southern airport closed since 2014
World 17 August 03:55
UN condemns car bomb attack killing 3 staffers in Libya
Other News 11 August 22:03
Another U.N. staffer died due to car bomb in Libyan city of Benghazi: medics
Arab World 11 August 03:21
Latest
Egyptian court sentences 6 defendants to death over terrorism
Other News 06:48
Trump, UK's Johnson discuss Brexit, economic issues in call
US 05:15
Pentagon confirms death of U.S. soldier in Saudi Arabia
US 04:29
Two US Navy Blue Angels collide during Diamond 360 maneuver
US 03:54
Air India flight makes emergency landing after mid-air fire
Other News 03:05
At least 8 killed in bus crash in northern Laos
Other News 02:17
Putin, Macron finish 2.5-hour official part of talks
Russia 01:29
Saudi-led coalition strikes military targets in Houthi-controlled Sanaa
Arab World 00:56
South Sudan president replaces foreign minister
Other News 00:13