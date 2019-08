General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the outgoing head of Sudan’s military council, was sworn in as head of the newly-formed Sovereign Council in front of the head of the country’s judiciary, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The remaining 10 members of the Sovereign Council will be sworn in later on Wednesday. Prime Minister-nominee Abdalla Hamdok is also expected to be sworn in later in the day.

