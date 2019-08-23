Erdogan tells Putin that Syrian army offensive causing humanitarian crisis

23 August 2019 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Friday that Syrian army attacks in northwest Syria are causing a humanitarian crisis and threaten Turkey’s national security, the Turkish presidency said, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Syrian troops have seized a pocket of territory and encircled rebels and a Turkish military post, reclaiming towns they lost early in the war.

Erdogan told Putin, who has supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, that the attacks violated a ceasefire in Idlib and damaged efforts for a solution in Syria, the Turkish presidency said.

