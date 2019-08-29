Ukraine president proposes political novice Honcharuk as prime minister

29 August 2019 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed insider Oleksiy Honcharuk - a 35-year-old lawyer with little political experience - as prime minister, according to a parliamentary resolution published on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Honcharuk became a deputy head of Zelenskiy’s office in May, having previously led a non-government organization focused on economic reform and worked as an adviser to the Ecology Ministry. He ran for parliament in 2014 but did not get elected.

Zelenskiy, a comedian-turned-politician who became president in April in a landslide election win that transformed Ukraine’s political landscape, also nominated former Ukrainian ambassador to NATO Vadym Prystaiko as foreign minister, and lawyer and activist Andriy Zahorodnyuk as defense minister.

Parliament, which reconvened on Thursday, is expected to vote on - and approve - Zelenskiy’s nominees later in the day.

Zelenskiy’s party, Servant of the People, won 254 of 450 seats in parliamentary elections in July, the first time a ruling president’s party has won an absolute majority in the legislature and the right to independently form a government.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ukraine expects further increase in trade with Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 28 August 18:30
At least one killed in gas explosion in Ukraine
Other News 28 August 13:03
EU4Business initiative aimed at improving business climate in Ukraine (Exclusive)
Economy 27 August 17:51
Congo President, PM name government for first time since December poll win
Other News 26 August 12:59
Georgia invests $ 2.5M in Ukrainian economy (Exclusive)
Economy 24 August 16:21
Envoy: Turkmenistan - one of Ukraine’s most important trade partners in Central Asia
Turkmenistan 24 August 15:29
Latest
Apple to supply parts to independent repair shops for first time
US 17:34
Number of Nar’s 4G users increases twofold
Society 17:31
Azernews releases another print issue
Business 17:31
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Economy 17:30
Top 10 insurance companies in Azerbaijan in terms of payments
Finance 17:28
Rate of Uzbek currency begins to fall again after brief growth
Finance 17:27
Interest income of Azerbaijan’s Unicapital OJSC increases almost 9 times
Finance 17:21
Construction of Saryarka pipeline's gas distribution networks in Kazakhstan rescheduled
Oil&Gas 17:21
Azerbaijani plant discloses cost of Combi heating systems
Economy 17:16