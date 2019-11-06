2 militants killed in northern Algeria

6 November 2019 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Algerian defense ministry said two armed militants were killed by anti-terror troops on Wednesday in the northern province of Tipaza, 55 km west of the capital Algiers, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"During the anti-terror operation launched on Nov. 3 in the dense forests of the locality of Jebel El Riacha of Tipaza Province, two terrorists were shot dead on Wednesday morning," said a minisntry statement.

The two militants carried two Kalashnikov-type machine guns and a quantity of ammunition, according to the statement.

The security situation in Algeria has remarkably improved in the last decade compared to the 1990s, despite occasional reports of clashes between security forces and terrorist groups.

