Meghan Markle makes first visit to Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance

7 November 2019 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her first visit to Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance on Thursday, joining her husband Prince Harry in planting a memorial cross ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The event honouring Britain’s war dead has been held in the Abbey grounds since November 1928, when only two tribute crosses were planted.

This year, some 70,000 crosses have been planted on more than 360 plots for regimental and other associations to commemorate those who died in the service of others.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, observed a two-minute silence after laying their crosses.

It was the seventh time Harry, who served two tours with the British army in Afghanistan, had attended the event.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wife of Harry’s father Prince Charles, had also been due to attend but withdrew because of a chest infection.

