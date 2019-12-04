Death toll of Tunisia bus accident rises to 27

4 December 2019 00:23 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll of the bus accident which occurred on Sunday in northwestern Tunisia rose to 27 as a young man died of his wounds, the Tunisian Health Ministry said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Nineteen others wounded remain hospitalized, including eight in critical condition, said a ministry statement, adding that psychological counseling units were set up to serve the families of victims in the provinces of Ben Arous, Tunis, Kef, Kasserine and Kairouan.

A private travel agency bus careered into a ravine in the locality of Ain Snoussi, Beja province in northwestern Tunisia, on Sunday morning, after crashing through iron barriers.

A total of 22 passengers, all Tunisian nationals, lost their lives immediately while the injured were urgently transferred to local hospitals for treatment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 14 die in a jeep accident in Nepal's western Baglung district
Other News 3 December 23:18
At least 3 dead in mining accident in northern Russia
Russia 22 October 22:15
Bus filled with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah; four killed
Other News 21 September 06:35
At least 30 injured after collision of train and truck in Japan's Yokohama
Other News 5 September 09:19
4 killed in road accident in north India
World 24 August 21:52
Passenger bus overturns in Turkey, over 20 wounded
Turkey 17 August 13:53
Latest
Brunei fears the increasing threat of HIV
Other News 3 December 23:53
At least 14 die in a jeep accident in Nepal's western Baglung district
Other News 3 December 23:18
Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan
Other News 3 December 22:35
Iran's Shazand Oil Refinery opens tender to buy chemical substance
Tenders 3 December 21:59
Amount of foreign investments up in Iran
Business 3 December 21:38
Trump blasts censure idea as House panel readies impeachment report vote
US 3 December 21:32
SOFAZ publishes statistics on sale of its foreign currency in 10 months 2019
Oil&Gas 3 December 20:54
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for import of products
Business 3 December 20:51
President Ilham Aliyev receives Sec.-Gen. of Int’l Telecommunication Union (PHOTO)
Politics 3 December 20:48