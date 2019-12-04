Death toll of Tunisia bus accident rises to 27

The death toll of the bus accident which occurred on Sunday in northwestern Tunisia rose to 27 as a young man died of his wounds, the Tunisian Health Ministry said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Nineteen others wounded remain hospitalized, including eight in critical condition, said a ministry statement, adding that psychological counseling units were set up to serve the families of victims in the provinces of Ben Arous, Tunis, Kef, Kasserine and Kairouan.

A private travel agency bus careered into a ravine in the locality of Ain Snoussi, Beja province in northwestern Tunisia, on Sunday morning, after crashing through iron barriers.

A total of 22 passengers, all Tunisian nationals, lost their lives immediately while the injured were urgently transferred to local hospitals for treatment.

