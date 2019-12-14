Ford recalls 547,538 Super Duty pickup trucks on post-crash fire risk

14 December 2019 00:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would recall 547,538 of its Ford Super Duty pickup trucks across the United States, Canada and Mexico, citing the risk of a post-crash interior fire, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The second-largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers certain models between the years 2017 and 2019 with carpet flooring that could experience a post-crash interior fire.

According to the statement, in affected vehicles a front seat belt pretensioner that deploys during a crash could generate excessive sparks and possibly ignite a fire.

Ford said it was aware of one report of a fire related to this condition in the United States, and was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

The affected vehicles were built in Ford’s Kentucky truck plant between Oct. 8, 2015 and Oct. 29, 2019, the company said.

The recall impacts 490,574 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 56,112 in Canada, and 852 in Mexico, Ford said.

