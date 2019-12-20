Brazil registers over 13,000 cases of measles in 2019

20 December 2019 05:29 (UTC+04:00)

Brazil registered 13,489 confirmed cases of measles from January to late November of this year, the country's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country had two outbreaks in 2019: one early in the year, concentrated in the northern part of the country, and another later in the year, spread over various states. Seventeen of Brazil's 27 states reported confirmed cases of measles in 2019.

According to the ministry, most of the measles cases registered from January until November 23 were reported in the states of Sao Paulo, in the southeast, and Parana, in the south. In the state of Sao Paulo alone, there were 12,296 cases, located mostly in the state's capital city of Sao Paulo and its metropolitan area.

Sao Paulo is Brazil's most populated city, with over 11 million inhabitants, and the 45 million people in Sao Paulo state make up over 20 percent of the Brazilian population.

In addition to the confirmed cases, other 18,530 suspected cases of the disease are currently pending confirmation.

There were a total of 15 measles deaths in Brazil over the course of the year; eight of the victims were children. Out of the 15 deaths, 14 were registered in Sao Paulo state and one was registered in Pernambuco state in the northeast.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brazil president Bolsonaro says he has a possible skin cancer
Other News 12 December 07:54
Back to jail, or run for president: the legal maze facing Brazil's Lula
Other News 12 November 01:16
Georgian consulate opened in Brazilian city of Sao Paulo
Georgia 26 October 12:16
Ford reaches agreement with workers at Brazilian plant it plans to shut down
World 30 April 17:43
Trump to meet Brazil's Bolsonaro later this month: White House
Other News 9 March 07:55
Brazilian Justice Minister arrives in Georgia to enhance bilateral ties
Georgia 23 June 2018 10:24
Latest
U.S. deports Mexicans far from border, may send others to Guatemala
US 04:41
Two Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday
Other News 03:22
Growth in number of arrivals from India to Azerbaijan exceeds 75%
Tourism 19 December 22:26
Reconstruction of passenger terminal at Georgian Kutaisi airport completed
Construction 19 December 21:36
Azerbaijan discloses media outlets involved in free pre-election campaign of candidates for MPs
Politics 19 December 21:28
Baku's industrial production volume from January through November 2019 disclosed
Business 19 December 20:58
New personnel appointment in Office of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 19 December 20:56
Georgia decreases copper ore exports to China
Business 19 December 20:54
Azerbaijan’s Expressbank joins Azericard’s network
Finance 19 December 20:46