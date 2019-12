Libya’s internationally recognized government has formally requested from Turkey “air, ground and sea” military support to fend off an offensive of eastern forces to take the capital Tripoli, a Tripoli official said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Retuers.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier his country will send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month.

