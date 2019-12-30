Presidential election runoff continues in calm in Guinea-Bissau

The voting process of the presidential election runoff in Guinea-Bissau is continuing on Sunday in calm, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Both the National Election Commission of Guinea-Bissau (NEC) and local medias revealed a low turnout across Bissau, capital of the country.

Since no candidate won more than 50 percent of the ballots during the first round held on Nov. 24, the top two candidates, Domingos Simoes Pereira, candidate of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, and Umaro Sissoco Embalo, supported by the Movement for Democratic Alternation, compete this Sunday for the presidency of Guinea-Bissau for the next five years.

On Nov. 27, the NEC announced the results of the first round of presidential election, which showed former prime ministers Pereira and Embalo won respectively 40.13 percent and 27.65 percent of the votes. The incumbent president Jose Mario Vaz obtained 12.41 percent, which placed him at 4th place.

