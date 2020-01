Eastern Libyan forces commander Khalifa Haftar arrived in Berlin on Saturday for a summit that will take place on Sunday, Libyan al-hadath tv announced on their twitter account, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Germany and the United Nations will push rival Libyan camps and their foreign backers fighting over the capital to agree on Sunday to a truce and monitoring mechanism as first steps towards peace.

