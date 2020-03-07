5.2-magnitude quake hits 23km ESE of Buenos Aires, Costa Rica

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 23km ESE of Buenos Aires, Costa Rica at 2020-03-07 02:40:48 (GMT+4) on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 39.88 km, was initially determined to be at 9.0672 degrees north latitude and 83.1509 degrees west longitude.