DR Congo confirms first COVID-19 case

Health Minister Eteni Longondo of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) confirmed on Tuesday the country's first positive COVID-19 case in the capital Kinshasa, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the minister, the confirmed case is a man. All the measures have been taken so that the people in contact with him are tested and possibly put in quarantine to limit contamination.

This person looked in good health. "However, we spotted him and examined him. It turns out that he was suffering from coronavirus, the test came back positive," said the minister.

The minister announced immediately in a declaration several series of measures vis-a-vis the population, including that of not panicking, not approaching a person who coughs, cleaning their hands regularly and consulting the doctors in case of suspicion of symptoms.

The minister asks all those who have been in contact with this man to get in touch with the health services.

The minister said that the DR Congo is closely monitoring people who come from epidemic countries.

"The essential thing that the government can do now is to ensure that the disease does not spread," added the minister.