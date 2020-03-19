Head of Brazil's Senate tests positive for coronavirus - statement
Davi Alcolumbre, the head of Brazil’s Senate, became the latest high-level political figure to test positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, his office said in a statement, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Alcolumbre is without severe symptoms, but feels a little sick and is in quarantine at home, the statement said. An initial test had come back negative, but a secondary one was positive, the statement added.
