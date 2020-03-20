Thailand reports 50 new cases of COVID-19, raising total cases to 322

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health on Friday reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 infections including a six-month-old baby, raising the total number of cases to 322, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The new cases included 18 visitors to boxing stadiums such as trainers, spectators and boxers and they travelled to provinces," said Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Ministry's Disease Control Department.

Other newly listed patients consist of 17 people infected by visitors to entertainment places. They included elderly people, students, housewives, vendors and a six-month-old baby.

Six new patients contracted COVID-19 from participants in religious ceremonies in Malaysia.

Four others returned from other countries. A student and a government official arriving from Britain and two were Myanmar people.

"Patients have been found in 24 provinces. The highest number is in Bangkok, followed by Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai and Pattani," Suwannachai said.

Of the 322 cases, 43 people have been discharged, 278 remain hospitalized including three seriously ill. There is one death.