North Korea fired unidentified projectile into the ocean, South Korea's military says

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the ocean off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday, without providing further details, Trend reports citing Reuters.

If confirmed as a ballistic missile, it would be the fourth such launch this month as North Korean troops conduct ongoing military drills, usually personally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un.

The last test launch was on March 21. Based on photographs released by North Korean state media, analysts identified those weapons as KN-24 ballistic missiles.

This month’s military drills have been conducted despite a border lockdown and quarantine measures imposed in North Korea in an effort to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus.