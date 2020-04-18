S.Korea reports 18 more COVID-19 cases, 10,653 in total

South Korea reported 18 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Saturday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,653, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload fell below 20 for the first time in about two months, hovering below 30 for the sixth consecutive day. Of the new cases, nine were imported from overseas, raising the combined number to 993.

Two more deaths were confirmed, lifting the death toll to 232. The total fatality rate came in at 2.18 percent.

A total of 108 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 7,937. The total recovery rate was 74.5 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Except for the first 30 cases, all the infections have been reported since Feb. 18. The country has raised its four-tier virus alert to the highest "red" level.

The total number of infections in Daegu, about 300 km southeast of Seoul, and its surrounding North Gyeongsang province came to 6,830 and 1,358 respectively. It accounted for almost 80 percent of the total.