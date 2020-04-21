Africa’s coronavirus infections top 23,000, WHO reports

The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 23,029, while 1,142 people have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa branch said Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (3,300) and 58 deaths. Algeria, meanwhile, has the biggest coronavirus death toll (384) and 2,718 infections. Egypt reported 239 fatalities and 3,144 cases, while Morocco identified 2,990 and 143 deaths.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Cameroon is ranked second after South Africa with 1,163 coronavirus infections and 43 fatalities, followed by Ghana (1,042 and 9) and Ivory Coast (879 and 9).

On Monday, Ghana became the first African country to partially lift lockdown restrictions on two biggest cities of the country, including the capital of Accra. Factories and shops are cleared to resume operation, people movement restrictions are lifted so that they can go back to work. When announcing the easing of lockdown, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo underlined that there is not a single blueprint to resolve all problems.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,484,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 170,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 652,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.