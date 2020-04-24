European Athletics Championships in Paris canceled due to coronavirus
The 2020 European Athletics Championships have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to President of the French Athletics Federation Andre Giraud, Trend reports citing TASS.
He noted that, although they tried to keep the event, the decision is reasonable as the risk was too big.
The tournament was scheduled for August 26-30 in Paris.
Latest
Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 1m for improvement of water supply in Nakhcivan Autonomous Republic