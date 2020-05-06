Philippines' coronavirus infections top 10,000
The Philippines’ coronavirus infections have broken past the 10,000 mark, the health ministry said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In a bulletin, the health ministry reported 320 additional infections, bringing the total to 10,004. It also reported 21 new deaths, bringing the toll to 658. But 98 patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,506.
