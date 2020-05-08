Venezuela opposition negotiated Maduro overthrow plan with security firm: report

Other News 8 May 2020 06:46 (UTC+04:00)
Venezuela opposition negotiated Maduro overthrow plan with security firm: report

Members of Venezuela’s opposition in October negotiated a $213 million deal with a small Florida security company to invade the country and overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, according to a document published by the Washington Post on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Venezuelan authorities this week arrested more than a dozen people, including Americans who work for the company, Silvercorp USA, as part of a bungled incursion that has served as a public relations victory for Maduro’s struggling government.

The two captured Americans appeared on state television in Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday, saying they had been tasked by Silvercorp with taking control of the airport in Caracas in order to fly out Maduro. Both will be tried in Venezuela’s civilian courts, Maduro said.

The document deals a blow to the credibility of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has vehemently denied any links to Silvercorp or involvement in the attempt to remove Maduro by force.

Guaido, the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, argues that Maduro is usurping power after rigging a 2018 election. Guaido is recognized by dozens of countries as Venezuela’s rightful leader.

The plan described in the 42-page document offers minute tactical details ranging from which land mines to deploy and what riot gear to use, but offers no explanation of how a small group of commandos could overpower hundreds of thousands of security forces who remain loyal to the ruling Socialist Party.

On Thursday, state television aired a video with captured American Airan Berry, who said the objectives of the mission were to control specific targets such as intelligence service Sebin and military intelligence group DGCIM and to “get” Maduro.

Maduro in an interview on Thursday said informal channels of communication between Caracas and Washington had gone dead since the failed incursion.

“There have always been links, since May 3 they’ve been cut off,” Maduro said in the interview on the Telesur television network. “They’re mute. Total silence.”

The document published by the Washington Post said, “Service Provider Group will advise and assist Partner Group in Planning and executing and operation to capture/detain/remove Nicolas Maduro (heretoafter “Primary Objective”), remove the current Regime, and install the recognized Venezuelan President Juan Guaido.”

Reuters was unable to immediately confirm the authenticity of the document here which the Washington Post said had been provided by Venezuelan opposition officials.

Guaido’s press team did not respond to a request for comment.

Guaido adviser Juan Rendon, whose signature also appears on the document, said in a telephone interview that he negotiated the agreement, but that Silvercorp’s chief executive, Jordan Goudreau, went ahead with it even though Rendon had cut ties with him in November.

“He went out on his own,” Rendon said.

Reuters was unable to obtain comment from Goudreau, who has publicly described leading the operation.

Two main opposition parties, First Justice and Popular Will - which Guaido is affiliated with - on Thursday said in a statement that “the democratic forces do not promote or finance guerrillas, outbreaks of violence or paramilitary groups,” reiterating calls for a transition government.

The logos of six other parties, including Democratic Action and A New Era, which have significant representation in the National Assembly, appear on the document.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Oilseeds processing plant to be launched in Kazakhstan's Semey before year-end
Oilseeds processing plant to be launched in Kazakhstan's Semey before year-end
Flights to seven Kazakh cities to resume as emergency state lifted
Flights to seven Kazakh cities to resume as emergency state lifted
Kazakhstan taking measures to ensure better consumer protection
Kazakhstan taking measures to ensure better consumer protection
Loading Bars
Latest
Venezuela opposition negotiated Maduro overthrow plan with security firm: report Other News 06:46
California Governor releases guidelines for businesses to begin reopening US 05:58
Sudan's COVID-19 cases rise to 930, death toll at 52 Other News 05:03
Bolsonaro puts Brazil military in charge of fighting Amazon destruction Other News 04:19
Peru's agriculture minister tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 03:28
5.1-magnitude quake near Iranian capital Tehran Iran 02:44
Mexico turns ex-presidential residence into coronavirus base for nurses, doctors Other News 02:31
Uber sees ride business up from coronavirus lows in some U.S. markets Business 01:45
Tesla's Musk delays release of Roadster sports car, repeats coronavirus lockdown criticis Finance 00:52
UN chief welcomes formation of new gov't in Iraq World 7 May 23:50
Turkmenistan’s Rysgal bank offers internet banking service Finance 7 May 23:15
Natalia Gherman: Turkmenistan takes effective measures against COVID-19 Turkmenistan 7 May 23:07
Georgia’s Liberty bank signs memorandum of understanding with UNFPA Business 7 May 22:38
BASF is prepared to serve entire SOCAR group with its solutions Oil&Gas 7 May 22:31
India sends wheat through Iran’s Chabahar port to Afghanistan Business 7 May 22:23
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 7 May 22:13
Iran plans more mine exploration Business 7 May 22:13
Norway and Britain negotiators in Brexit talks Thursday: Norway Foreign Ministry Europe 7 May 21:49
Presidents of Georgia and Estonia discuss opening economy Business 7 May 20:58
Review of developments in Azerbaijani tax sphere from January through April 2020 Finance 7 May 20:56
AZAL discloses number of Azerbaijani citizens returned to Baku via two charter flights from Istanbul (PHOTO) Society 7 May 20:53
Iran increases production of construction materials Business 7 May 20:30
Georgia’s Credo bank receives subordinated debt from Triodos IM Finance 7 May 20:20
Azerbaijan increases volume of household waste used in alternative energy Oil&Gas 7 May 20:18
Oilseeds processing plant to be launched in Kazakhstan's Semey before year-end Construction 7 May 20:08
Total commits to become Net Zero Emission Company by 2050 Oil&Gas 7 May 19:48
Turkmenistan to join international maritime transport route Transport 7 May 19:44
Iran reveals volume of foreign trade Business 7 May 19:29
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh issues statement on 28th anniversary of occupation of Shusha city Politics 7 May 19:21
Prices for commercial facilities, land plots in Azerbaijani capital slightly up Business 7 May 19:13
Flights to seven Kazakh cities to resume as emergency state lifted Transport 7 May 19:03
Chairman of Azerbaijani insurance company talks new strategy for 2020 Economy 7 May 18:56
Milk production at Azerbaijani plant soars up since early 2020 Business 7 May 18:38
Kazakhstan taking measures to ensure better consumer protection Business 7 May 18:34
Secondary housing prices slightly decrease in Baku Business 7 May 18:19
Uzbekistan reveals volume of foreign currency supply for Jan.-Mar. 2020 Finance 7 May 18:05
Int’l organisations forecast economic growth in Georgia Business 7 May 18:04
Uzbek Central bank notes increase in volume of foreign currency sale Finance 7 May 18:02
Kazakhstan to receive first gold ingot at Kyrgyz field in 3Q2020 Business 7 May 18:01
Turkmenistan eyes to co-op with UNCTAD, IRU in field of cargo transportation Transport 7 May 17:53
South Korea ships protective equipment to Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid Kazakhstan 7 May 17:53
President of Tajikistan makes phone call to Azerbaijani president Politics 7 May 17:51
Uzbekistan suffers losses as Central Bank release data for 1Q2020 Finance 7 May 17:45
Turkmen president points to socio-economic development of Lebap region Turkmenistan 7 May 17:42
Oil jumps on China export bounce, Saudi crude price rise Oil&Gas 7 May 17:39
Mehriban Aliyeva: We have won first battle, but war with pandemic is still ongoing – in our country and around the world Politics 7 May 17:33
Prime Minister: Georgia to resume all production types Business 7 May 17:33
Cash use via ATMs intensifies in Uzbekistan - Central Bank Finance 7 May 17:27
Maersk Drilling revises guidance for 2020 capex Oil&Gas 7 May 17:26
Azerbaijani minister talks about non-resumption of educational process from June 1 Society 7 May 17:26
Uzbekistan working to eliminate energy supply damage at Sardobinsky reservoir Uzbekistan 7 May 17:20
Domestic foreign exchange operations increase, says Uzbek Central Bank Finance 7 May 17:11
“Children Hotline” Service received a record number of queries in April (PHOTO) ICT 7 May 17:09
Azerbaijan confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases Society 7 May 17:03
Azerbaijani dairy factory to introduce new production line Business 7 May 17:02
OSCE appraises Turkmenistan's counter-terrorism strategy Business 7 May 17:01
Dutch Development bank provides loan to Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli Bank Finance 7 May 17:01
Azerbaijan’s Export Support Center resuming its activity Finance 7 May 16:59
SCAT airlines to transport Kazakhs back from Russia Transport 7 May 16:52
Uzbekistan, Czechia to deepen economic relations Uzbekistan 7 May 16:42
Georgian doctors use plasma treatment to cure COVID-19 patient Georgia 7 May 16:30
Azerbaijani Cabinet approves list of licenses, permits to be sent to State Customs Committee Business 7 May 16:26
Azerbaijani telecommunication operator launches new service on number porting ICT 7 May 16:22
Construction company from Azerbaijan gearing up for project in Europe Construction 7 May 16:20
Potato growing cluster to appear in Uzbekistan Business 7 May 16:17
Azerbaijani company talks road construction project progress in Central Asia Construction 7 May 16:04
Uzbekistan reveals reason for disruption of electricity export to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 7 May 16:03
2020 to see record annual capacity installations for wind, solar energy Oil&Gas 7 May 15:57
Most operations on Baku Stock Exchange account for one investment company Finance 7 May 15:42
Kazakhstan’s president approves amendments to tax related decrees Business 7 May 15:41
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Baku's first modular hospital complex (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 May 15:40
Georgia ready to receive foreign tourists from July 1 Transport 7 May 15:36
Minister: No problems in transportation of food products in Azerbaijan Economy 7 May 15:34
Number of French tourists visiting Turkey declines Turkey 7 May 15:32
Iran's Ilam Petrochemical Company’s production of heavy polyethylene up Oil&Gas 7 May 15:30
Total assets of Azerbaijan's Expressbank grow in 1Q2020 Finance 7 May 15:28
World Bank ready to invest in Turkmenistan Finance 7 May 15:25
Iran announces inflation statistics Finance 7 May 15:23
Number of Turkmen tourists visiting Turkey in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 7 May 15:18
Online conference World Net Summit to be held with support of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies ICT 7 May 15:12
Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air resuming flights on four internal routes Transport 7 May 15:11
Uzbek metallurgy giant sees drop in profits Business 7 May 15:07
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 7 May 15:05
Volume of dolomite transshipment via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 7 May 15:04
Data on ethanol transshipment via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 7 May 14:59
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 7 May 14:55
Iran continues to export products to Iraq, while many borders closed Business 7 May 14:50
Turkey records decrease in visiting tourists from Georgia Turkey 7 May 14:45
Cutting down on zeros won't help Iran fix real economy - economics professor Business 7 May 14:39
Azerbaijan's agrarian agency reveals amount of subsidies for buying farming equipment Business 7 May 14:35
Azerbaijan’s Expressbank increases total capital Finance 7 May 14:30
Kazakhstan's export to Azerbaijan down by over three times Business 7 May 14:26
Georgian government introduces anti-crisis plan to international partners Business 7 May 14:24
Azerbaijan eyes to boost up tobacco production Business 7 May 14:16
Nearly 1,500 people tested positive for coronavirus in Iran over past 24 hours Iran 7 May 14:13
Uzbekistan increases export of cherries to CIS countries Business 7 May 14:09
Minister: Revenues of Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund spike from early 2020 Society 7 May 14:04
Iran reveals rapeseed volumes purchased in Sistan and Baluchestan province Business 7 May 13:49
Uzbekistan Railways expands export relations with Kazakhstan Transport 7 May 13:48
Slow oil market recovery will come from June: Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 7 May 13:46
All news