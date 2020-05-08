Malaysia reports 68 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths
Malaysian health authorities on Friday reported 68 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 6,535 cases, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The health ministry also reported no new deaths at its daily media briefing for a second straight day, leaving total fatalities at 107 cases.
